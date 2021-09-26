What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 3

Long-time rivals meet in Week 3 when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals clash. The two teams have had some heated encounters in the last few seasons and this one should be no different. Both the Steelers and Bengals enter the game hoping to avoid losing back-to-back contests.

The Steelers will be without Diontae Johnson Sunday, meaning JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool could see more targets. Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury and is likely to play, but could struggle throwing the ball deep. Pittsburgh’s ground game is likely to feature heavily in Week 3 given these developments.

The Bengals had a chance to defeat the Bears in Week 2, but Joe Burrow threw three costly interceptions late in the loss. Burrow will attempt to right the ship against one of the top defenses in the league. He may not have Tee Higgins for the contest with the wide receiver officially listed as “doubtful”. Joe Mixon has been solid on the ground this year, but the Steelers will look to bottle him up and force Burrow to beat them with his arm.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Steelers are favored at -3, while the point total is set for 43. Pittsburgh is -180 on the moneyline while Cincinnati is +155.