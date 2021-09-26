What channel is Colts vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts will try to snap their losing streak against a division rival when they meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. The Colts have a history of success against the Titans, winning four of the last six matchups. Carson Wentz could play despite suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 and has a favorable matchup against Tennessee’s porous defense.

The Colts have had a rough start to the season, losing to the Seahawks and Rams in the first two weeks. Indianapolis improved in Week 2 and should get better as Wentz grows with the offense, but this is the matchup to exploit. Tennessee’s pass defense has been terrible so far and Wentz needs to take advantage, if he is available to play.

The Titans looked to be stuck in neutral for a lot of their Week 2 game against Seattle, but finally found their rhythm. Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and three scores to bring Tennessee back into the contest and eventually win in overtime. Julio Jones had over 100 yards, but can he do it in back-to-back weeks? The Titans hope so.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Titans are 5-point favorites with the over/under set at 49. Tennessee is -235 on the moneyline while Indianapolis is +190.