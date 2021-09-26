What channel is Jets vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 3

The Denver Broncos will try to move to 3-0 when they face the New York Jets in Week 3. The Broncos are playing great football under Teddy Bridgewater, who beat out Drew Lock in the offseason quarterback competition. The Jets will try to get their first win with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Broncos have benefitted from a light schedule, but have taken steps forward offensively under Bridgewater. Courtland Sutton is showing why he’s one of the top receivers in the league and should continue to shine with Jerry Jeudy sidelined for at least three more weeks. The Broncos have a strong defense as well and should create problems for Wilson.

The Jets hope their rookie can perform better in this game after throwing four interceptions against the Patriots. New York has been competitive under new coach Robert Saleh, but is still winless through two weeks. Corey Davis needs to bounce back after recording just eight yards in Week 2. New York’s defense needs to step up as well.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26

Game time: 4:05 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Broncos are 10.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 42. Denver is -575 on the moneyline while New York is +410.