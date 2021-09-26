What channel is Dolphins vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 3

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders face off in the the afternoon window of Week 3. The Raiders will host a new-look Dolphins team at Allegiant Stadium with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Miami will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs early in last week’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jacoby Brissett will be under center on Sunday, and the offense did not move the ball well last week when he completed 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He should get some help as Miami will get wide receiver Will Fuller back in the mix on Sunday.

Las Vegas has to be very pleased with how their season has started with a thrilling season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens and another victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Derek Carr has come out of the gates on fire with 817 yards through the first two games with four touchdown passes as the Raiders have a decent chance at a 3-0 start as home favorites.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

It’s always interesting to see what the spread looks like without the regular starting quarterback, and the Dolphins are 3.5-point underdogs on the road with the total set at 44.