What channel is Bucs vs. Rams on and what is game time for Week 3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams face off in what should be one of the best games of Week 3. The Rams will host the defending Super Bowl champs at SoFi Stadium with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Tampa Bay came back to beat the Dallas Cowboys in a fantastic game to start the NFL season and followed it up with a 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons with a pair of Mike Edwards pick-sixes in the fourth quarter to pull away. The holes on the Buccaneers roster are hard to find as perhaps the most talented team in the league.

One of the teams that can compete with the Buccaneers in talent is the Rams, which are also coming into Sunday’s game with a 2-0 record. Los Angeles blew out the Chicago Bears and beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 last weekend to get where they are. As expected, there has been massive improvement at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford, who is leading a pretty powerful offense.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

This game should get a significant amount of betting volume because of the interest in an early-season matchup between two of the favorites in the NFC with lots of points expected. Tampa Bay is a 1.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 55.