What channel is Seahawks vs. Vikings on and what is game time for Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings face off in what is close to a toss-up game according to the oddsmakers in Week 3. The Vikings will look to get on the right track as they host the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Seattle is coming off their first loss of the season with a 33-30 overtime defeat against the Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks allowed 532 yards of total offense and totaled 10 penalties throughout the game, so those are areas that will need to be fixed. The combination of Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett went off last weekend as they connected on eight of 11 targets for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota has been on the wrong end of two close games this season as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener 27-24 in overtime, and they followed that up with a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals after missing a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds. The dreaded 0-2 start is always hard to come back from, but at least there’s an extra game this season where the Vikings have a better chance to make up for it.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Minnesota is getting close to an early must-win situation, but they will enter Sunday’s game as two-point underdogs at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 55.