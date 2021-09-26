What channel is Packers vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Week 3

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers face off in a crucial NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. The 49ers will play their first home game this season as they host the Packers at Levi’s Stadium with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

After a bad Week 1 performance, Green Bay improved to 1-1 as they pulled away from the Detroit Lions in the second half for a 35-17 victory. The Packers defense seems like it could be an issue this season, and the Aaron Rodgers-led offense will need to put up plenty of points to finish among the top teams in the NFC. He certainly has the weapons to do it with running back Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, who could be the best receiver in the game.

San Francisco jumped out to a 2-0 start as they held on to beat the Detroit Lions 41-33 in Week 1, and they needed just 17 points to beat the Philadelphia Eagles by six points last weekend. The 49ers will look to get their ground game going, but they are dealing with all sorts of injuries at the position. We’ll see who’s available in their backfield as we get closer to game time.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

San Francisco has dropped down to 3-point favorites heading into this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 50.