Carson Wentz active against Titans in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts announced Week 3 inactives and Carson Wentz is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Wentz was listed as questionable this week after suffering injuries to both ankles Week 2 against the Rams. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but did get in a limited practice session on Friday.

With Wentz in the lineup, the Colts should be able to take advantage of a weak Tennessee secondary. The Titans have allowed the 28th most passing yards per game in this young season, a continuation of last season’s struggles. Wentz is starting to gain more comfort in Frank Reich’s offense, which bodes well for his prospects in this game and down the line.

Colts skill players get a boost in fantasy football with Wentz under center. Jonathan Taylor should see some favorable boxes, while Zach Pascal hopes to continue his scoring streak. Michael Pittman Jr., the team’s top receiver, should also get more targets with Wentz in action.