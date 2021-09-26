Josh Jacobs inactive against Dolphins in Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 3 inactives and Josh Jacobs is officially inactive for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Jacobs was listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report this week due to an ankle injury. He did not practice the entire week.

This is not really breaking news by any means, as the Raiders have stressed Jacobs was unlikely to suit up to begin with. This is his second missed game due to an ankle injury, which hobbled him at times last season as well. Jacobs will have a couple extra days to recover for Las Vegas’ Week 4 matchup, which is against the Chargers on Monday night.

Fantasy managers who have Jacobs will have to look for options elsewhere, but they’ve likely prepared as if the running back was out. Kenyan Drake becomes a viable running back or flex starter, especially in deeper leagues and leagues with multiple flex spots. Peyton Barber also gets a boost with Jacobs sitting out. Barber actually saw more carries than Drake in the game against Pittsburgh so he could have a big day against Miami’s defense. He’s a flex play at best given Drake’s presence.