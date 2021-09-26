Evan Engram active against Falcons in Week 3

The New York Giants announced Week 3 inactives and Evan Engram is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Engram was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. He missed the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season with the injury but did practice on a limited basis throughout the week.

After missing the first two weeks, Engram makes his 2021 debut against the Falcons. The tight end has been sidelined often due to injury, but is a dynamic presence and could have a big day against a brutal Falcons defense. He was listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report but said he anticipated playing.

Fantasy managers could look at Engram as a streaming option given the lack of quality talent at the position. The tight end should get plenty of looks, even with Saquon Barkley seemingly back in a full capacity. QB Daniel Jones has shown some progress in the first two weeks, and that’s a good sign for Engram.