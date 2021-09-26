Tee Higgins inactive against Steelers in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 3 inactives and Tee Higgins is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins was listed as doubtful this week due to a shoulder injury. He did not practice for two days before getting in a limited practice Friday.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins was doubtful to play and given his practice availability this week, it’s no surprise to see him miss this contest. Higgins would’ve been a huge asset for QB Joe Burrow in a huge AFC North rivalry game. He’ll look to recover in time for Cincinnati’s Week 4 contest against on Thursday against the Jaguars.

With Higgins out, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd should see their fantasy value rise. Fantasy managers with those two receivers will feel better about playing them, even against one of the league’s toughest defenses. Joe Mixon also gets a boost and should see some additional touches out of the backfield. The Bengals haven’t used him much as a receiver this season but that could change against the Steelers.