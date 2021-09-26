D’Andre Swift active against Ravens in Week 3

The Detroit Lions announced Week 3 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was a limited participant in practice for all three days.

This is not surprising given Swift’s limited participation in practice. The running back has had a history with injuries, but usually fights through them to take the field. The Lions could’ve taken the cautious approach but Swift is one of the team’s best offensive players and head coach Dan Campbell needs a win quickly.

This is good news for Swift managers who may have been sweating out the last two days waiting for his status. It’s not necessarily bad news for Jamaal Williams managers, as the Lions have shown they’re willing to use both running backs. Expect both players to be heavily involved against a tough Ravens defense.