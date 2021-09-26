Lamar Jackson active against Lions in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 3 inactives and Lamar Jackson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Jackson was listed as questionable this week due to an illness. He was held out of practice on Thursday but returned on Friday as a full participant.

This is obviously a huge boost to the Ravens offense and a sigh of relief as the initial fear when an illness pops up on the injury report is COVID-19, but it was described as just a “little stomach bug.” The Lions rank No. 20 in the NFL in terms of passing yards allowed per game, and Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes against them on Monday night.

Obviously, Jackson can do a whole lot more than throw the ball as his No. 1 skill set comes with his legs where he should find plenty of success against this defense. Jackson is the Ravens’ leading rusher through two games with 193 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

After some brutal injuries to the running back room, Ty’Son Williams appears to be the main ball carrier in the backfield, and Marquise Brown has gotten off to a hot start to the 2021 season as the team’s top pass catcher. Expect plenty of offensive firepower in what could be a shootout with Jackson in the lineup.