Dalvin Cook inactive against Seahawks in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 3 inactives and Dalvin Cook is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He did not take the practice field this week.

This is somewhat surprising, even though Cook missed practice all week. The running back’s status as an inactive should relieve the Seahawks after they surrendered 182 yards and three touchdowns to Derrick Henry last week.

With Cook out, fantasy managers who have Alex Mattison get a solid flex option for the week. Mattison is not as talented as Cook but the volume should still be there in Minnesota’s offense. The team will likely throw the ball more with Cook out, so Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson should also see their stock rise slightly in Week 3 projections. K.J. Osborn, who had a big game against the Cardinals, is also a potential flex option in deeper leagues.