Darrell Henderson inactive against Buccaneers in Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 3 inactives and Darrell Henderson is officially inactive for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Henderson was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He did not take the field for practice during the entire week.

It’s not surprising to see Henderson sit this one out, especially after head coach Sean McVay’s comments about the running back situation and his injury. Henderson didn’t practice at all this week, so he was always likely to miss the game. He’ll recover and look to play in Week 4.

With Henderson officially sidelined, fantasy managers who have Sony Michel can plug the running back in a viable flex play. Jake Funk is also likely to get some touches, but he’s not a strong option given LA’s likelihood of throwing the ball more and Michel’s presence. The Buccaneers present a tough matchup, but there will be enough opportunities for Michel to prove he deserves a role moving forward.