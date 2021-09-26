DeAndre Hopkins active against Jaguars in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 3 inactives and DeAndre Hopkins is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopkins was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He did not practice at all this week.

Hopkins is going to give it a go despite missing practice all week, which is admirable considering the injury. The talented wide receiver will look to keep up his stellar start to the season against one of the worst defenses in the league. Kyler Murray has a connection with Hopkins in Year 2 of their partnership and will look for the receiver often in this one.

Hopkins’ presence takes opportunities away from Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, although the latter is starting to emerge as a rookie. The Cardinals have been throwing the ball frequently this season, so there should still be enough targets to go around against the Jaguars’ poor passing defense.