Damien Harris active against Saints in Week 3

Patriots RB Damien Harris will be AVAILABLE in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

New England Patriots v New York Jets
Damien Harris of the New England Patriots in action against Marcus Maye of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 25-6.
The New England Patriots announced Week 3 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Harris was probable this week due to a finger injury. He was limited in practice for two days before turning in a full session Friday.

This isn’t a surprise given Harris was off New England’s final injury report. He is the lead running back for the Patriots and should get significant touches against a Saints team who will be missing three assistant coaches due to COVID issues.

Fantasy managers hoping for an appearance from Rhamondre Stevenson will be disappointed with this news. Harris is a solid starter at running back or flex in most leagues and should have a productive day against New Orleans. He’s coming off a strong performance against the Jets in Week 2, when he rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 25-6 win for New England.

