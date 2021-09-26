Damien Harris active against Saints in Week 3

The New England Patriots announced Week 3 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Harris was probable this week due to a finger injury. He was limited in practice for two days before turning in a full session Friday.

This isn’t a surprise given Harris was off New England’s final injury report. He is the lead running back for the Patriots and should get significant touches against a Saints team who will be missing three assistant coaches due to COVID issues.

Fantasy managers hoping for an appearance from Rhamondre Stevenson will be disappointed with this news. Harris is a solid starter at running back or flex in most leagues and should have a productive day against New Orleans. He’s coming off a strong performance against the Jets in Week 2, when he rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 25-6 win for New England.