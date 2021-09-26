Kenny Golladay active against Falcons in Week 3

The New York Giants announced Week 3 inactives and Kenny Golladay is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Golladay was listed as questionable this week due to a hip injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Golladay will battle through his hip injury to play in this contest, which is a good sign for the Giants. He’ll try to get in on the action against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. New York may run the ball more against the Falcons, but that will also set up Golladay as a deep threat for Daniel Jones. This is the chance for the big free agent signing to show his value.

With Golladay coming in, Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton may see a reduction in targets. Evan Engram’s presence adds another wrinkle in New York’s offense when it comes to target share. Fantasy managers should feel good about starting Golladay given the matchup, but there’s a risk with New York’s variety of weapons.