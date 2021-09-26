Report: Leonard Fournette to start against the Rams in Week 3

Leonard Fournette is expected to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport. Ronald Jones II, who was the starter in the first two weeks, reportedly drew the ire of Bucs’ coaches and will be the backup.

This season, Fournette has 84 rushing yards on 20 carries, along with nine receptions (11 targets) for 52 yards. In last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Fournette had 52 rushing yards on 11 carries and added 24 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Jones has not had a great start to the season.

The former USC standout only has 41 rushing yards and nine receiving yards, which is nearly not enough production out of the backfield. Against the Falcons last week, Jones recorded 27 yards on 6 carries with a nine-yard reception. Fournette will have a tall task in front of him as the Rams have a stout defensive front seven. However, teams have found success running the ball against the Rams’ defense, which has allowed 121.5 rushing yards per game.