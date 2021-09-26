Report: La’el Collins attempted to bribe NFL drug-test collector

Dallas Cowboys RT La’el Collins was suspended two games by the NFL for attempting to bribe a drug test collector, ESPN reported Sunday morning. NFL players can’t be suspended for positive marijuana tests under the new CBA. Collins was suspended for missing multiple tests and then trying to get out of it again via bribe.

The NFL tried to suspend Collins for five games before the Players’ Association swooped in and got it reduced to two games. So Collins won’t play on Monday Night Football vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Collins is expected to appeal the two-game suspension, per his lawyers via the report. Terence Steele started at RT in place of Collins in Week 2 vs. the Chargers and QB Dak Prescott only took two sacks in the win.

Collins believes that he can justify missing seven drug tests, which is pretty outlandish but we’ll see how the appeal goes. Collins has started at RT and LT for the Cowboys in 62 of his 63 games since 2015.