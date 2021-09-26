Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 3

The NFL is on the back half of its Sunday slate for Week 3, and it’s already been a wild day. The Ravens beat the Lions on a record-setting field goal and the Bengals showed the Steelers it might be time for a bit of a changing of the guard. The Giants and Falcons both stink, but Atlanta managed a win in New Jersey. And the Cardinals escaped with a 12-point win after falling behind by double digits in Jacksonville.

In the early going, the Panthers (on TNF) and Cardinals (on Sunday) both remain undefeated. The remaining unbeaten teams are in action this afternoon and evening.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after three weeks of football. We’ll update with various records after the Sunday late afternoon slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

AFC East

Buffalo crushed Washington while the Patriots struggled in an ugly loss to New Orleans. The Bills seem to be settling back into a positive rhythm.

AFC North

The AFC North wrapped its full slate and the Bengals get the big win, stunning the Steelers 24-10. Baltimore escaped with a wild win over Detroit on a record-setting 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

AFC South

The Colts had Carson Wentz back, but it wasn’t enough and they came up short at Tennessee. Houston lost to Carolina on TNF while the Jaguars lost in a blur to Arizona. Jacksonville took a two-possession lead only to give up a score and then a pick-six to swing this one.

AFC West

The Chiefs are going to leave Week 3 in last place after losing to the Chargers. How many people saw that coming a month ago? The Raiders and Broncos are both in action in the late afternoon slate.

NFC East

The Giants stumbled at home against a bad Falcons team while Washington was thumped in Buffalo. The Eagles and Cowboys close out the week on Monday Night Football.

NFC North

Oh, the poor Lions. Detroit had Dan Campbell’s first win in their sights, only to lose 19-17 on a record-setting 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker. The Bears also lost in a disaster of a day with Justin Fields getting sacked nine times.

NFC South

Carolina handled its business against Houston on Thursday. The Saints thumped the Patriots with ease while the Falcons got on the board with a road win over the Giants. The Bucs close out the division’s schedule with a 4:25 p.m. ET road game against the Rams.

NFC West

The Cardinals came back from a double digit deficit against the Jaguars to roll to a 31-19 victory. The Rams face the Bucs and the Seahawks face the Vikings in the 4:25 slot. The 49ers wrap up the division’s schedule on Sunday Night Football against the Packers.