Ravens stun Lions on 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker off cross-bar [VIDEO]

As the most accurate kicker in NFL history, it was about time for Justin Tucker to get a favorable bounce from the crossbar. The kicker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal rescued the Baltimore Ravens, giving them at 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Baltimore was a 7.5-point favorite in the game but will take this victory. Tucker’s field goal was set up by Lamar Jackson’s big completion to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19.

And then Justin Tucker chose violence… pic.twitter.com/FeS1RC5KPg — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) September 26, 2021

Kicker Ryan Santoso drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Lions a 17-16 lead over the Ravens late, but Detroit’s defense once again dropped the ball. Jackson found Watkins for 36 yards and the rest is history.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!



JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Detroit intercepted Jackson to set up Santoso’s kick, but left some time on the clock. Even though Baltimore didn’t have any timeouts, it’s clear that any time left against the Lions is too much time.

Detroit will regroup after yet another gutting loss and attempt to give Dan Campbell his first win next week against the struggling Chicago Bears. The Ravens move to 2-1 on the season and will face the Broncos in Week 4.