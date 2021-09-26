 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens stun Lions on 66-yard field goal by Justin Tucker off cross-bar [VIDEO]

The Lions nearly pulled the upset and then Justin Tucker did the near impossible.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As the most accurate kicker in NFL history, it was about time for Justin Tucker to get a favorable bounce from the crossbar. The kicker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal rescued the Baltimore Ravens, giving them at 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Baltimore was a 7.5-point favorite in the game but will take this victory. Tucker’s field goal was set up by Lamar Jackson’s big completion to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19.

Kicker Ryan Santoso drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Lions a 17-16 lead over the Ravens late, but Detroit’s defense once again dropped the ball. Jackson found Watkins for 36 yards and the rest is history.

Detroit intercepted Jackson to set up Santoso’s kick, but left some time on the clock. Even though Baltimore didn’t have any timeouts, it’s clear that any time left against the Lions is too much time.

Detroit will regroup after yet another gutting loss and attempt to give Dan Campbell his first win next week against the struggling Chicago Bears. The Ravens move to 2-1 on the season and will face the Broncos in Week 4.

