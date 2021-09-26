Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance feeling ill following Week 3 matchup vs. Chargers

News broke following the Chiefs Week 3 loss against the Chargers that Andy Reid was feeling ill. He was unavailable for the team’s post-game presser, with special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub addressed the media following the game.

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer confirmed afterward that Reid did indeed leave the stadium via ambulance, though there are no further reports regarding the nature of Reid’s illness. Pete Sweeney of SBNation’s Arrowhead Pride noted that the development came after addressing the team post-game.

We’ll continue to post any updates regarding HC Andy Reid’s status as this story develops.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021