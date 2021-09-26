 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance feeling ill following Week 3 matchup vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid departed Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance Sunday following Week 3 loss to Chargers.

By kate.magdziuk
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sidelines in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

News broke following the Chiefs Week 3 loss against the Chargers that Andy Reid was feeling ill. He was unavailable for the team’s post-game presser, with special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub addressed the media following the game.

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer confirmed afterward that Reid did indeed leave the stadium via ambulance, though there are no further reports regarding the nature of Reid’s illness. Pete Sweeney of SBNation’s Arrowhead Pride noted that the development came after addressing the team post-game.

We’ll continue to post any updates regarding HC Andy Reid’s status as this story develops.

