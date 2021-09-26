Jacoby Brissett forces overtime with late scramble and two-point conversion

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders are headed to overtime in a thrilling contest that came down to the wire in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas looked like they had this thing sewn up with an 1-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Miami fought back and forced overtime on a touchdown in the closing seconds.

Here’s a look at the two plays that forced overtime. The Dolphins had a 1st and goal at the 1 and managed to back themselves up on the next two plays. On 4th and goal, Jacoby Brissett looked for an open man and then quickly pulled the ball down and made for the end zone. He juked one defender and dove in for the score. He then found Will Fuller in the flat for the two-point conversion.