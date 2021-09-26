Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling hobbles off the field, questionable to return with hamstring injury

Update: Valdes-Scantling has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to action. Given the game is in the final minutes, he’s unlikely to see the field in this one again.

#Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. #GBvsSF — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 27, 2021

One play after Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams went to the medical tent to get assessed after a hit to the head, the team saw WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling hobble off the field after running a deep route.

The speedy receiver came up gimpy at the end of his route and walked off the field before a key third down play. There’s no telling what his status is yet, as the Packers saw their drive end on the next play. Adams eventually did return to the game after being assessed.

Valdes-Scantling caught a touchdown pass earlier in the game but he’ll be needed as one of Green Bay’s most experienced receivers. The Packers don’t have much depth behind Valdes-Scantling, with rookie Amari Rodgers and Randall Cobb next up. We’ll see how the receiver room officially stacks up after the game.

The Packers lead the San Francisco 49ers 24-21 in the fourth quarter at the moment.