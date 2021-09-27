What channel Eagles vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Cowboys are 1-1 on the season and coming off a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles are 1-1 and coming off a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -180 favorite. Philadelphia is a +155 underdog. The point total is installed at 52 with the over/under juiced to -110.