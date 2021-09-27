 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel Eagles vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on ESPN.

By Jovan C. Alford

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during a break in action against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Cowboys are 1-1 on the season and coming off a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles are 1-1 and coming off a 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -180 favorite. Philadelphia is a +155 underdog. The point total is installed at 52 with the over/under juiced to -110.

More From DraftKings Nation