What channel is Eagles vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys face off in an NFC East matchup in Week 3. The Cowboys will play at home for the first time this season as they host the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Philadelphia blew out the Atlanta Falcons in their first game of the year and followed that up by scoring just 11 points in 17-11 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 to drop to 1-1. The Eagles should continue to rely on their ground game with how dangerous Jalen Hurts can be with his legs. He completed just 52.2% of his passes against San Francisco, so that will need to improve on Monday night.

Dallas fell short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a fantastic game to open the NFL season but defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 on a 56-yard field goal to get their first win of 2021. Running back Tony Pollard played a great game in Week 2, and it’s likely he will continue to be a part of the offense moving forward as the Cowboys will be heavily criticized for the Ezekiel Elliott contract.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, September 27th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Cowboys will enter Monday night’s game as 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 52.