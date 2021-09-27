Amari Cooper active against Eagles in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 3 inactives and Amari Cooper is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He was listed as a full participant in practices throughout the week.

Cooper said he planned to play Monday night and it looks like the Cowboys gave the receiver what he wanted. Cooper is QB Dak Prescott’s preferred target in key situations, so expect him to get a lot of looks against the Eagles. Philadelphia’s run defense was solid last week against the 49ers so expect Dallas to throw the ball more Monday night.

With Cooper active, he’s worth the start for fantasy managers who sweated it out waiting for his status. Cooper’s inclusion hurts CeeDee Lamb, who was slated to be Dallas’ top passing option. Cedrick Wilson also gets downgraded for fantasy purposes. There is some risk here with Cooper’s rib injury. If he takes a few more bad hits, he may have to leave the game and could be out for a longer time.