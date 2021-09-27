Jaguars trading CJ Henderson + pick to Panthers for Dan Arnold + pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been overhauling their roster under the new Urban Meyer regime, and they’re about to deal away another former first round pick, per Ian Rapoport. The Jaguars are negotiating with the Carolina Panthers on a deal that would send cornerback C.J. Henderson and a fifth round pick to Carolina for tight end Dan Arnold and a third round pick.

The move makes a lot of sense for the Panthers. The team lost first round pick cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken foot that is likely to keep him out at least two or three months, per Ian Rapoport.

The Panthers are 3-0 and looking like a legitimate playoff contender a month into the season. The pass defense ranked No. 1 in DVOA prior to this past week’s win over Houston. The defense shut down Davis Mills for the most part, but will face some tougher challenges in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Arnold, Tommy Tremble, and Ian Thomas are the three most relevant tight ends on the roster, but it is not a position the team is leaning into nearly as much. It weakens the position, but not so much as to create a problem for the time being.

On the other side of things, this all comes down to what a new regime thinks of former first round picks. Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke are looking to bring in more of their guys and unload assets they are ready to move on from. Henderson would appear to fit that mold for them.