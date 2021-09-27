LeBron James tells Peyton, Eli Manning that Cowboys, Seahawks offered him a contract during lockout

A decade ago, NBA owners locked out the players in attempt to squeeze concessions at the bargaining table for the next contract. While the two sides eventually struck a deal, players were left with free time for an extended stretch. And apparently NFL owners wanted to take advantage!

There were long rumors the Dallas Cowboys offered NBA superstar LeBron James a contract to play for them during the NFL lockout. Jerry Jones is never one to miss out on a publicity stunt. James played football in high school before pivoting fully to basketball, but he had the size to potentially be a tight end in the NFL.

On Monday, during the Manning-Cast of Monday Night Football, LeBron confirmed that report and then said the Seattle Seahawks also made an offer. LeBron said he received a jersey from both teams and still has them.

Things have worked out OK for LeBron, but at 6’9 250lbs, he has the size if he had wanted to play football. For comparison’s sake, Rob Gronkowski is 6’6, 265lbs. LeBron made a joke about being a red zone threat and being like Gronk if he could get the opportunity.