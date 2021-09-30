How to watch Jaguars vs. Bengals on Week 4 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The Bengals are coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Joe Burrow threw for 3 TDs on just 18 attempts to take care of the shorthanded Steelers. The Jags dropped to 0-3 despite giving the Arizona Cardinals a scare in the third quarter on Sunday. Jacksonville led 19-10 before giving up 21 unanswered points to lose.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to

If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the 2021 schedule release.

The Bengals are 7-point home favorites in this outing vs. the Jaguars, with the point total at 45.5. Moneyline odds for the Bengals are at -320, while the Jaguars moneyline odds sit at +250.