What channel is Jaguars vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 4

After struggling through the first three weeks, the 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to meet the 2-1 Bengals in an attempt to break the losing streak this Thursday, September 30th.

The Jaguars now find themselves with a 3.2% chance of making the playoffs this season following a dismal 0-3 start to the season. Only 6 out of 182 teams have managed to secure a playoff spot since 1980 if the franchise starts off winless through Week 3. The Jaguars and their first round draft pick Trevor Lawrence are looking for any success they can get in this week’s early game.

Through the first three weeks of action, the Bengals have fared far better, only dropping a close game to the Chicago Bears. Also supported by a first round draft pick at QB, the Bengals have an opportunity to prove that the loss to the Bears was a fluke in a classic “trap” game that could be closer than it looks on paper.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, September 30th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcast map

The Bengals are predictably installed as the -7.5 point betting favorites, costing -350 on the moneyline while supporters of the winless underdogs can get +270 for their faith. The over/under is set at 45.