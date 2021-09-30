Cincinnati Bengals go to 3-1 on last second field goal over Jaguars on TNF

The Cincinnati Bengals came into this game as touchdown favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars after two tough road wins in Chicago and Pittsburgh. Jacksonville limped into Thursday night at 0-3, with three losses by 10 or more points. But the Jaguars weren’t about to be rolled over again and rookie Trevor Lawrence came to play.

The Bengals moved down the field quickly to start the game, but Evan McPherson missed a 43-yard field goal and then it was all Jacksonville in the first half, as running back James Robinson and Trevor Lawrence both found the end zone on the ground to make it 14-0 at half.

But Joe Burrow and company retaliated quickly, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half to tie it up 14-14 as the teams went into the fourth quarter. Lawrence wasn’t done and we got to witness two young No. 1 picks show what they’re made of, as Lawrence led an 11-play drive in the fourth quarter to take the lead back on Robinson’s second touchdown of the night.

The last nine minutes of the fourth quarter were going to be the deciding factor and Burrow delivered the knock out with a 31-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah, his second of the night and then a last second drive to set up McPherson for redemption and his second game-winning field goal of the young season.

The Bengals came away 24-21 winners and stay atop the AFC North at 3-1, while the Jaguars go home losers of four strait this season and 19 straight over the last two season.

The Jaguars beat the touchdown spread in the end, but for those in survivor leagues who took the Bengals, they are breathing a sigh of relief. It was a great pick, but down 14 at half, faith was likely waning.