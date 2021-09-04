Titans activate Ryan Tannehill from COVID-19 list ahead of Week 1

The Tennessee Titans made a big roster move on Saturday, September 4. The team activated quarterback Ryan Tannehill off the COVID-19 list as they continue preparations for a Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The team placed Tannehill on the list on August 26th amidst an outbreak of nine cases. Logan Whiteside is his primary backup.

Tannehill is vaccinated, which meant he was going to spend less time on the list than if he was not vaccinated. He needed two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, assuming he was asymptomatic. It’s not clear if he had any symptoms, but regardless, he is out of isolation from the team.

Tannehill is coming off the best season of his career and a two-year stretch in Tennessee that has reinvigorated hist career. Last season, Tannehill completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,819 yards and a career high 33 touchdowns. The Titans won the AFC South last season, but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round.