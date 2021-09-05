Tom Brady had COVID-19 following Bucs Super Bowl parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a bit of a scare earlier this offseason as Tom Brady revealed on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly the team’s Super Bowl victory parade.

Brady has since been vaccinated and the Bucs joined the Atlanta Falcons as the only two teams to have a 100% vaccination rate among their players. The overall NFL rate is over 90%, but that leaves a handful of players on most teams still unvaccinated and potentially endangering both teammates’ health and finances, and the team’s chances of finding success this season.

The NFL announced in July that if a game cannot be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit the game and it will count as a loss. Additionally, players for both teams will not receive their salaries for the game.

Brady told the Tampa Bay Times that he thinks COVID-19 could be a bigger issue this year than last year.