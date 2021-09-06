Report: TE Mark Andrews signs 4-year, $56 million extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens took care of some key business on the eve of the 2021 regular season. The team has agreed to terms with Pro Bowl tight end on a four-year contract extension worth up to $56 million, per Ian Rapoport. The total value and annual salaries are third among NFL tight ends behind only George Kittle and Travis Kelce.

Andrews is coming off a 2020 season in which he caught 58 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. The year prior he had 64 receptions for 852 yards and ten touchdowns. He is currently projected as the fourth-best tight end in fantasy football behind Kelce, Kittle and Darren Waller and remains a consistently solid fantasy receiver.

He has not shown the upside of a Kelce or Kittle, but he’s a very solid option if you want to plug in an option and effectively forget about him the rest of the season (aside from his bye week).