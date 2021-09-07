Hard Knocks live stream: How to watch episode 5 of HBO series following Cowboys in training camp

Episode 5 of Hard Knocks will air Tuesday, September 7 at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO. This is the series finale for the show and will likely center around the Dallas Cowboys’ roster cuts, Dak Prescott’s health and Dallas’ preparations the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game, scheduled for Thursday, September 9, will kick off the 2021 NFL season. It’s unclear if we’ll get any mention of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks on the roster.

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you’ll still be able to watch via live stream. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service. You can sign up and watch with the commercial free streaming service, which is available for $14.99 per month ($149.99 per year). You won’t be able to watch with

Once you’ve got a subscription, HBO Max has apps available to stream on most devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, gaming consules and more.