Hard Knocks start time: When to watch episode 5 of HBO series following Cowboys in training camp

Episode 5 of Hard Knocks will be televised on Tuesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The series finale will likely involve the Dallas Cowboys’ roster cuts and more insight on quarterback Dak Prescott’s health heading into the regular season. There’s also likely to be some content surrounding Dallas’ COVID outbreak. It’s always interesting to see how the Hard Knocks crew handles player movement and roster cuts, so the finale should be a good one.

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you’ll still be able to watch via live stream. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to HBO Max streaming service. Once you have a commercial-free subscription (you can’t stream with the most basic HBO Max subscription), HBO Max has apps available to stream on most devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, gaming consules and more.

The Cowboys are favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NFC East, installed at +150 ahead of +200 Washington. We’ll likely see Hard Knocks wrap with something inspirational about the Cowboys expectations for the 2021 season.