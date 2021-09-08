Texans trade CB Bradley Roby to the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been hot on the trail of any available defensive backs they can find and now they’ve found two. First, they recently signed veteran Desmond Trufant, who was cut by the Bears and now they’ve traded with the Texans for Bradley Roby, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Roby will miss Week 1 due to a six-game suspension for a PED violation. He missed the final five games of the 2020 season.

Roby has been an above average cornerback, ranking 25th by Pro Football Focus’ metrics last season. The Saints had an obvious need for help across from Marshon Lattimore and went out and found that help. With Jameis Winston taking over for Drew Brees and Michael Thomas out until at least Week 8, they will need their defense to keep them in games.

The Texans on the other hand aren’t looking to win anytime soon. With Deshaun Watson likely being a healthy scratch all season and the roster being one of the weakest in the league, they have no chance of competing this season. Don’t be surprised if we see a player like Brandin Cooks traded for draft capital at some point this year.