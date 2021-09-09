Cowboys vs. Bucs live stream: How to watch Week 1 NBC kickoff via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Thursday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off the 2021 season. The game will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream, NBC Sports Live, or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Cowboys +300, Buccaneers -400

The Cowboys have their starting quarterback Dak Prescott back on the field after a devastating injury in 2020. How healthy he will be as he recovers from the knee injury remains to be seen, but he will be among the top storylines heading into the NFL season opener on Thursday night. Dallas will enter this season as the favorites to win the NFC East in 2021.

The Buccaneers return a ton of their Super Bowl-winning roster from last season, and Tom Brady has a team that can compete for another championship. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have better odds than Tampa Bay heading into 2021 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buccaneers have very few holes on their roster, and we’ll see how fired up they are to begin what is expected to be another deep run into the playoffs.