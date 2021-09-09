What channel is Cowboys vs. Bucs on and what is start time for Week 1

The 2021 NFL season starts off with a bang Thursday, September 9th as the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the regular season. The Bucs will hope to get back to the Super Bowl while the Cowboys attempt to win the NFC East after a disappointing 2020 season.

The Buccaneers return every key piece from last season’s championship run, starting with QB Tom Brady. The 44-year old is still among the best in the league and has one of the most explosive skill groups with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. The Cowboys will try to keep pace with the Bucs, leaning on QB Dak Prescott and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

TV Info

Date: Thursday, September 9th

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream

Broadcast map

Tampa Bay is favored at -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, a slight bump up from the original -7 line. Dallas’ defense has its hands full with the Bucs, while the home team should be able to contain Prescott and company enough to get a win. The Cowboys will want to see how their quarterback holds up in this game after suffering a gruesome leg injury last season and working through shoulder problems this summer. Dallas will need him at full strength in this one but it’s unlikely Prescott will be 100 percent even if the team suggests he’s okay.