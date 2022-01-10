Report: Bears fire HC Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

The Bears have made official what we already knew was coming — there’s about to be some big changes in the Bears regime. Adam Schefter reported that the team has fired HC Matt Nagy Chicago after his fourth season with the team and GM Ryan Pace after his seventh.

Nagy was first hired back in 2018 after a standout season as offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, but that explosivity didn’t translate quite as well to the Windy City. He finishes his time with the Bears with an overall record of 34-31 and two post-season losses. It hasn’t exactly felt like he’s had a winning record, however. He was awarded Coach of the Year in his first season with the team after bringing the Bears to 12-4 and bringing them to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season.

The Bears have had an overall record of 48-65 during Pace’s tenure. He’s had his ups and downs in terms of decision-making, however, after drafting trading up to draft QB Mitchell Trubisky second overall. He followed that with the acquisition of Khalil Mack in a mega-trade from the Oakland Raiders, but even a supreme talent like Mack wasn’t enough to tip the scales in the long haul.

In 2021, there seemed to be some hope for both Nagy and Pace after the team drafted former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick. They started 3-2 but quickly fell to 3-7 with a five-game losing streak.