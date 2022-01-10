Report: Brian Flores out as head coach in Miami

The 2021 Miami Dolphins didn’t live up to expectations after a strong 2020 run under head coach Brian Flores. Even a season finale win over the Patriots to give them a winning record couldn’t save the third year head coach, as he is reportedly out, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flores and the Dolphins were unexpectedly 10-6 in 2020 and just missed the playoffs, but a 9-8 record in 2021 wasn’t good enough for owner Stephen Ross and General manager Chris Grier.

This move is somewhat unexpected, as the Dolphins have played well overall and Flores had a winning record over the last two seasons. It really appeared that Flores was keeping the team on track, heading in the right direction.

Grier, who brought in Tua Tagovailoa, hasn’t had a good track record at bringing in coaches, well, other than Flores.

Chris Grier is staying. Grier joined the Dolphins organization in 2000. He stays. Flores goes. Miami coaches since 2000: Wannstedt, Bates, Saban, Cameron, Sparano, Bowles, Philbin, Campbell, Gase, Flores. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 10, 2022

Flores did enough in Miami to not have hurt his chances to continue coaching in the NFL, and probably raised his stock in many organizations’ eyes, but they will bring in a new face. There will be plenty of candidates, but this quick firing of a good coach could be a red flag to some prospective coaches.