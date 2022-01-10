Broncos coaching rumors: Team requests permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport. Bieniemy still has a few weeks left in the season with Kansas City playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs, but should be heavily considered for this opening.

It makes sense for the Broncos to target Bieniemy, who has been mentioned for a while now in head coaching rumors due to his work with Patrick Mahomes. There are questions about how much of an impact Bieniemy has had on Mahomes with Andy Reid pulling the strings offensively, but the offensive coordinator has gotten enough traction for the Broncos to give him consideration.

Denver’s offense was pitiful this year. The Broncos averaged 19.7 points per game as their system was built around running the football and minimizing mistakes. While that kept the team competitive for some games, it did not allow them to make that extra push needed against stronger teams.