Filed under:

Bears coaching rumors: Team requests permission to interview former Dolphins HC Brian Flores

Flores has recent NFL head coaching experience, which some other candidates might not have.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero. Flores was let go after three seasons in Miami despite producing a winning record in the last two years, but it looks like he’ll be a candidate for many of the league’s openings this season.

After the Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace Monday, the team announced former NFL GM Bill Polian would be a consultant on the search. The team also mentioned Leslie Frazier, current Bills defensive coordinator and a member of the 1985 Bears team, as a potential candidate. It looks like Polian and the club are going to explore defensive-minded coaches first, even if the development of quarterback Justin Fields seems to be a priority.

It is odd for the team to look for a head coach and conduct interviews prior to bringing in a new general manager, but let’s see how quickly the Bears actually move in this process.

