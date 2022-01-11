Giants fire Joe Judge after two seasons

After waiting out “Black Monday”, the New York Giants have decided to fire Joe Judge after two seasons according to Adam Schefter. Judge finished his tenure with a 10-23 record over his tenure but that wasn’t enough in the eyes of Giants ownership to give him a third year.

Giants fired Joe Judge, as @JosinaAnderson also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Giants GM Dave Gettleman has also left the organization, so this is a full regime change for New York. Judge had to deal with a lot of injuries this season, especially at the quarterback and skill positions, but that doesn’t justify the lack of progress for the team in terms of record.

The biggest question mark surrounding the organization will be the future of Daniel Jones. The Giants are set to have two high draft picks in 2022, which will be enticing for any prospective general manager candidate. With the right quarterback, this skill position group has a lot of potential which prospective coaches can be drawn towards.