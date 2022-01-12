Antonio Brown’s last moments with Buccaneers about to be an NFT

Want to own a piece of an NFL transaction in the metaverse? Well person with an Ethereum wallet, Antonio Brown is here for you!

From something called ViralHog and ViralHeir:

Viral video authority ViralHog has partnered with ViralHeir to launch this historic one-of-one NFT on January 13, 2022. On January 2, during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, wide receiver Antonio Brown removed his jersey, tossed his uniform into the crowd, and abruptly left the field. The moment, captured by a Jets fan, has now been shared millions of times in one of the most viral moments in recent sports history. You can now own that viral moment in an NFT auction that will forever change the landscape of sports memorabilia.

It’s a 1-of-1 non-fungible token of the video showing Brown bizarrely storming off the field at MetLife Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-24 win over the New York Jets in Week 17. Whether or not this comes with the copyright to the video is not immediately clear, but the NFT goes up for auction on January 13th at noon. Keep the ETH ready!

We’re not sure if this is the beginning or the end of Web 3.0, but saying this might sell for $1.5 million sure seems like a stretch. I guess we’ll all find out tomorrow.