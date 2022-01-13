Colts GM leaves team’s future with Carson Wentz up in the air

The Indianapolis Colts made a big-time trade ahead of the 2021 NFL season to shore up the quarterback position, and by the looks of things, it has not paid off as they hoped. This spring, the team sent a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 conditional second-round pick in a move to reunite head coach Frank Reich with former quarterback, Carson Wentz. However, the team’s disastrous end to the 2021 regular season has many, including GM Chris Ballard, wondering if they made the right move. It leaves us to ponder — could we see the team move on from Wentz after his first season with the team?

Ballard said in a Wednesday press conference that he won’t make a comment on “who is going to be here next year and who is not.” He capped off his statements noting that they will “look at everything” in terms of addressing the quarterback position — a potentially ominous sign after the team made such a big play to bring Wentz to Indy.

What’s worse news for the Colts is that their 2022 conditional second-round pick that they traded for Wentz became a 2022 first-round selection after Wentz played more than 75% of offensive snaps for the team on the season. So now, the Eagles hold their first-round draft selection, a bid to the NFL playoffs and another promising young quarterback with arm and leg talent to help their cause.

Wentz and Reich worked together well in Philadelphia and helped bring to fruition Wentz’s most successful season to date in 2017. Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended Wentz’s season, and he watched from the sidelines as Philly hero Nick Foles helped bring the Eagles their fourth Super Bowl title. This season, the magic wasn’t as potent, as the team finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs despite a solid defense and one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.