Report: Texans to fire head coach David Culley

The Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after one season, NFL Network reported on Thursday afternoon. Culley was hired by the Texans on January 29th of last year, so he almost made it one full year with the organization, which is a mess. Culley wen 4-13 in his lone season in Houston, having to lead a team without QB Deshaun Watson.

The fact the Texans were able to win four games is a miracle in itself, so hats off to Culley for doing that in one season. He was hired into a horrible situation and shouldn’t be to blame for the Texans’ shortcomings. Culley is a well-respected assistant around the NFL and should be able to find a job easily, as do most fired head coaches when things don’t work out. Culley was only under a two-year deal and reports say people around the league didn’t expect him to be in Houston long.

The Texans will have the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team will have to find a new home for Watson, so he’s likely to be traded before the draft. Whomever is brought in to take over this team will have plenty of work to do. There’s some optimism given how rookie QB Davis Mills played down the stretch to end the season. That’s about it though. The rest of the roster needs a ton of work. This won’t be a quick turnaround.

The Texans are the eighth team this offseason to fire their head coach. Houston’s decision may have been influenced by the amount of coaches who are free agents this season. Former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores is sure to get a lot of attention from teams.