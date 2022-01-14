The full 2021 NFL All Pro team, courtesy of the Associated Press

The Associated Press released their 2021 All Pro Team on Friday and there were five unanimous choices. The group includes Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

There will be numerous All Pro teams, but the AP team is considered the official NFL team. It is the primary one when it comes to contract incentives, so it is significant.

This year’s list includes 14 players making their first appearance on the first-team. On offense, that includes 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs, Browns left guard Joel Bitonio, and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. On defense, that includes Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (the only rookie), Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, and Bills safety Jordan Poyer. There are five first-timers on special teams, including Raiders punter A.J. Cole, Jets kick returner Braxton Berrios, Ravens punt returner Devin Duvernay, Saints special teamer J.T Gray, and Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes.

Here is the full list with voting results.

Offense

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 34; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay, 16.

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis, 50.

Tight End

Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 41; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 9.

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams, Green Bay, 50; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco, 21; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 20; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati, 9.

Left Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco, 46; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City, 1; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 1.

Right Tackle

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay, 37; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 10; Brian O’Neill, Minnesota, 3.

Left Guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 28; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 13; Joe Thuney, Kansas City, 6; Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay, 2; Rodger Saffold, Tennessee, 1.

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 46; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland, 2; Shaq Mason, New England, 1; Brandon Scherff, Washington, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 21; Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers, 11; Creed Humphrey, Kansas City, 10; Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay, 5; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, 3.

Defense

Edge Rushers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 50; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 29; Robert Quinn, Chicago, 9; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 6; Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 5; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh, 19; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 10; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee, 10; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis, 5; Kenny Clark, Green Bay, 2; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay, 2; Jonathan Allen, Washington, 2.

Linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas, 46; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 44; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay, 18; Demario Davis, New Orleans, 10; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 10; Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 7; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 3; Matthew Judon, New England, 3; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas, 2; Foye Oluokun, Atlanta, 2; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets, 1; Jordyn Brooks, Seattle, 1; Devin White, Tampa Bay, 1; Matt Milano, Buffalo, 1; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo, 1.

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs, Dallas, 33; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams, 32; J.C. Jackson, New England, 25; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta, 8; Darius Slay, Philadelphia, 1; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 1.

Safeties

Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 41; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo, 12; Budda Baker, Arizona, 10; Justin Simmons, Denver, 10; Micah Hyde, Buffalo, 10; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 5; Quandre Diggs, Seattle, 3; Marcus Williams, New Orleans, 3; Adrian Phillips, New England, 2; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 1; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 1; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City, 1; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 1.

Special Teams

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 40; Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas, 8; Nick Folk, New England, 1; Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams, 1.

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas, 21; Bryan Anger, Dallas 18; Michael Dickson, Seattle, 5; Logan Cooke, Jacksonville, 3; Sam Martin, Denver, 1; Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Cameron Johnson, Houston, 1.

Kick Returner

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 27; Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers, 13; Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota, 7; Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo, 1; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 1; Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 1.

Punt Returner

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore, 28; Jakeem Grant, Chicago, 20; Braxton Berrios, New York Jets, 2.

Special Teamer

J.T. Gray, New Orleans, 18; Matthew Slater, New England, 10; Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis, 10; Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh, 3; Matt Adams, Indianapolis, 3; Frankie Luvu, Carolina, 2; E.J. Speed, Indianapolis, 1; Nick Bellore, Seattle 1; Derek Watt, Pittsburgh, 1.

Long Snapper

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis, 22; Josh Harris, Atlanta, 12; Morgan Cox, Tennessee, 4; Trent Sieg, Las Vegas, 4; Nick Moore, Baltimore, 3; Joe Cardona, New England, 3.